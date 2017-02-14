Explora demonstrates “Cool Science”

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Science isn’t always the most popular subject, but there’s one museum trying to change that.

Explora, a museum described as part science center and part kids museum, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to demonstrate a fun science experiment themed Cool Science.

Explora’s, External Relations manager, Randy Pedro, and Learning Coordinator, Eric Meyer, a Heat Transfer experiment by using water balloons.

Explora isn’t just for the kiddos. They also offer programs just for the adults, such as their upcoming event, “Science of Beer.” Find out what makes beer so tasty in the 21 and over event happening Friday, February 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the museum.

They didn’t forget the teens either. Teen Science Café offers teens a chance to meet other teens and connect with local scientist all while enjoying fun activities.

For more information, visit their website.