Clovis police arrest man accused of stabbing, killing woman

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Clovis man is behind bars accused of stabbing a woman to death. Clovis police got call about a stabbing victim in the 500 block of west 4th Monday.

Police found 50-year-old Lorenzo Martinez and soon after they found 57-year-old Mary Neal dead inside the home. They say she had been stabbed to death in her bed.

Police say Martinez confessed to stabbing her. He now faces murder and tampering with evidence charges.

Police have not said if Martinez and Neal knew each other and if so how.

