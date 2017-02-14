City of Albuquerque kicks off annual book drive

By Published: Updated:
stockimg local school library

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, the city’s annual “Read to Me” book drive kicked off Downtown at the Main Library. They are trying to collect 60,000 new and gently used children’s books.

“We distribute them to schools, homeless shelters, places where children can enjoy the magic and excitement of reading,” said Nick Manole, ABQ Ride Marketing Specialist.

Children from local groups from around the city arrived to the kickoff Tuesday by ABQ Ride Buses, where they got their very own book.

If you would like to donate a book, there are several drop-off sites around the city including Barnes and Noble, John Brooks Grocery Stores, Applebees and city libraries.

