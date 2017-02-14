Albuquerque students make Valentine’s Day cards for veterans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Usually kids spend the day giving each other candy and cards, but second graders at North Valley Academy Charter School spent their day making sure veterans had a day to remember.

Zoie Adair was one of the 65 students from North Valley Academy who took the time to make Valentine’s Day cards for the veterans. They then delivered them to the Veterans Memorial Park.

“This is just an opportunity for the students to get to write valentines to the veterans and meet some of them,” said Julie Geldmacher, second grade teacher.

But it was more than just putting a face to the men and women who have served our country. It’s about showing them someone cares.

“This is all about reminding our veterans how much we love them,” said Laura Anaya of the New Mexico Veterans Memorial.

That was exactly what Zoie did.

“To veterans, thank you for your bravery, from Zoie,” she said.

For vets like Joe Medina, he’s just happy he got to spend this holiday with the children.

“It’s exciting for us. We never seen so many kids in a long time,” he said.

Geldmacher said her kids are just as thrilled to be giving the vets these cards as the veterans were to be receiving them.

“They’re so excited to be here,” said Geldmacher.

This is the second year North Valley Academy has made Valentine’s Day cards for the veterans. They plan on making this an annual celebration and said it’s a great way for their students to learn about veterans.