ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are hoping someone recognizes a suspected thief caught on camera.

They say the man walked into the Kohl’s on Ellison NW, told employees he had a gun and forced the cashier to put $700 worth of electronics in a bag.

Police say he took a PlayStation 4, Beats headphones and other high-priced items.

If you know who he is, call Albuquerque Police at 843-STOP.