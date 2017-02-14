Albuquerque High Baseball has unfinished business

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For a moment last season it looked as if they were headed to the postseason. The Albuquerque High Bulldogs came up short.

“We’re in a very competitive district,” said AHS Head Baseball Coach Robert Padilla. “We feel like we are going to compete for the district title this year. We were six outs from winning the district title last year and we feel like we have some unfinished business.”

The Bulldogs were once a baseball powerhouse in the state of New Mexico. That was a long time ago. They won nine titles from 1940 to 1950 and have not been to the championship game since.

“We have something to try and change that tradition and go back to the old Bulldogs,” said Padilla. “The Bulldogs do believe they have a real shot in District Four 6A this season.

Coach Padilla feels like he has veteran players coming back who know how to finish games.

“That’s what’s kind of hurt us in the past is we always lost those close games,” said Padilla. “We have kids that know how to win and know how to win those close games.”

The Bulldogs have a team of hitters that like to go the strategic route at the plate.

“Just a lot of line drives in the gap,” said pitcher and shortstop Robert Herrera.

“That’s what we are focusing on, more base hits and less home runs.”

Albuquerque High will start the season February 28 against the Del Norte Knights.