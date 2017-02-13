Woman accused in deadly hit-and-run connected to another car theft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman accused of killing a mother and daughter while fleeing in a stolen van has been connected to another car theft.

Elexus Groves is facing two counts of murder for the deaths of 14-year-old Shaylee Boling and her mother, Shaunna Arredondo-Boling, in January.

Just a month before that, Groves was caught driving a stolen car while breaking into mailboxes in Placitas. Sheriff’s deputies say she tried to run over a deputy when he tried to arrest her.

Now, police say fingerprints tie Elexus Groves to another stolen vehicle found back in November in the parking lot of Winrock Mall.

A store employee noticed several suspicious people around the vehicle and reported it to police. When officers arrived, the suspects were gone but they confirmed the vehicle was stolen.

Police say fingerprints show Elexus Groves drove that vehicle. She’s now been hit with another auto theft charge.