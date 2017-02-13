Video: Woman looks to identify thief who stole flower pots

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque couple caught a woman on surveillance video casing the outside of their home, but not for cars. This time, it was for flower pots.

The homeowner said instead of calling Albuquerque police, she thought she’d give social media a try.

“There was a young woman that came up and didn’t seem to have any remorse,” Tami Hanson said. “She took four of my Talavera pots. She just snatched ’em right up.”

It happened last Thursday and it was all caught on camera. After Hanson reviewed the surveillance video, she noticed an SUV drive by her Paradise Hills home around 5 a.m.

The SUV drove by a few times before the driver turned off the headlights and parked in front of Hanson’s home. The woman got out of the passenger side door and went to work.

“It looked as if there was someone else with her but she did all of the carrying and lifting,” Hanson said.

The thief in the video doesn’t fit any descriptions of recent thefts Albuquerque has seen. The woman walked up to the home in workout clothes and her blonde hair pulled back. She never covered up her face.

“Definitely not someone that you would typically think would do something like this,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it. If somebody is going to take something they should at least try to disguise themselves, and you know, you can’t help but kind of laugh about it.”

The thief made four trips, back-and-forth from the SUV to the front yard, loading each one of the Talavera pots into the SUV.

Hanson said she plans to file a police report but wanted to try and get a name to go along with the video.

She said each pot was worth around $200 and all four of them were new.