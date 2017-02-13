Valentine’s Day gifts for baby

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Valentine’s Day is all about showing someone how much you love them and it’s important not to forget the baby in your life.

Wheel N Deal Mama, a blogging site for parents, offers information from parenting advice to DIY projects for baby and has great ideas perfect to spoil baby on Valentine’s Day.

Laura Dieckman with Wheel N Deal Mama joined KRQE’s This Morning team to discuss some great products for baby.

Chew beads are perfect for teething and you can find a Valentine themed one perfect for the holiday. Also, a duel gift for both mom and baby is the Perry Necklace. This necklace allows for mom to stay fashionable and gives the baby something to chew on.

Another gift Dieckman suggests is the wearable Blanket Gunapod. This is perfect for those babies not old enough for a blanket.

