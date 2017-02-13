Surprise your Valentine with a Sweetheart breakfast

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s nothing like a surprising your Valentine with breakfast in bed and one local chef has just the recipe to impress.
Andrew Bustos, a local personal chef, along with his assistant, Giada Bustos, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to share his Sweetheart Breakfast recipes for him and her.
For Her:
- Strawberry Cheesecake Crepes with Fruit Fondue on the side.
- Five ounces of Crepe Batter, five ounces of Cheesecake Spread (use basic cheesecake recipe or cream cheese) and six ounces of sliced strawberries marinated in sugar.
- Skewers for cantaloupe, honeydew and pineapple
- Chocolate Sauce or Ganache warmed slightly for “fondue” dip.
For Him:
- Buffalo Tenderloin Benedict with Chile Honey Glazed Bacon and Green Chile Hollandaise.
- 6-ounce Buffalo Tenderloin Filet. One English Muffin halved and toasted. Two Farm Fresh Eggs Poached or Sunny Side Up one ounce of Sauteed Arugula.
- Hollandaise: Six Egg Yolks, Lemitar Green Chile, three ounces of clarified butter, a pinch of cayenne and two dashes of vinegar.