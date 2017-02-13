Surprise your Valentine with a Sweetheart breakfast

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s nothing like a surprising your Valentine with breakfast in bed and one local chef has just the recipe to impress.

Andrew Bustos, a local personal chef, along with his assistant, Giada Bustos, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to share his Sweetheart Breakfast recipes for him and her.

For Her:

  • Strawberry Cheesecake Crepes with Fruit Fondue on the side.
  • Five ounces of Crepe Batter, five ounces of Cheesecake Spread (use basic cheesecake recipe or cream cheese) and six ounces of sliced strawberries marinated in sugar.
  • Skewers for cantaloupe, honeydew and pineapple
  • Chocolate Sauce or Ganache warmed slightly for “fondue” dip.

For Him:

  • Buffalo Tenderloin Benedict with Chile Honey Glazed Bacon and Green Chile Hollandaise.
  • 6-ounce Buffalo Tenderloin Filet. One English Muffin halved and toasted. Two Farm Fresh Eggs Poached or Sunny Side Up one ounce of Sauteed Arugula.
  • Hollandaise: Six Egg Yolks, Lemitar Green Chile, three ounces of clarified butter, a pinch of cayenne and two dashes of vinegar.