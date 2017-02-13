Surprise your Valentine with a Sweetheart breakfast

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s nothing like a surprising your Valentine with breakfast in bed and one local chef has just the recipe to impress.

Andrew Bustos, a local personal chef, along with his assistant, Giada Bustos, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to share his Sweetheart Breakfast recipes for him and her.

For Her:

Strawberry Cheesecake Crepes with Fruit Fondue on the side.

Five ounces of Crepe Batter, five ounces of Cheesecake Spread (use basic cheesecake recipe or cream cheese) and six ounces of sliced strawberries marinated in sugar.

Skewers for cantaloupe, honeydew and pineapple

Chocolate Sauce or Ganache warmed slightly for “fondue” dip.

For Him:

Buffalo Tenderloin Benedict with Chile Honey Glazed Bacon and Green Chile Hollandaise.

6-ounce Buffalo Tenderloin Filet. One English Muffin halved and toasted. Two Farm Fresh Eggs Poached or Sunny Side Up one ounce of Sauteed Arugula.

Hollandaise: Six Egg Yolks, Lemitar Green Chile, three ounces of clarified butter, a pinch of cayenne and two dashes of vinegar.