State Auditor criticizes amount of lawsuit payouts paid by city

By Published: Updated:
State Auditor Tim Keller

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawsuit payouts made by the City of Albuquerque is drawing the criticism of the state auditor. But the city isn’t buying the auditor’s motive.

Rob Perry, the city’s chief administrative officer says that in an unlikely move, Auditor Tim Keller added a cover letter to the annual audit. It focused on the amount of money the city has paid out in lawsuits concerning the Albuquerque Police Department.

The audit, done by a firm chosen by the city, shows the city has $62 million in payouts since 2010.

But in a letter to the auditor, the city says the audit shows the city finances are just fine, and questions Keller’s concentration on the payouts because he’s running for mayor.

“I can’t comment on the state auditor or the mayor candidate’s motivations. I want to take them as an honest broker, and doing his job I think that he’d also recognize that the audit itself had very high marks for the city,” Perry said.

I think the city at this point, instead of trying to make it political and deflect from the work that needs to be done, they should just fix the problem,” Keller said.

Keller says the city’s risk management fund is draining and the city will have to put in double to preserve it.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s