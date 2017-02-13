Reserve officer from New Mexico arrested in Oregon shooting

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a reserve police officer from New Mexico was arrested after a shooting in Eugene, Oregon.

Eugene police say 44-year-old Charles Pressburg was drinking Saturday night and fired a round shortly after midnight. The Register-Guard reports police did not disclose any information about the victim, except that the person was taken to a hospital for treatment of an injury that’s not life-threatening.

Pressburg was booked into jail on charges of assault, reckless endangering, unlawful use of a weapon and negligent wounding of another.

Pressburg is from Lake Arthur, a small town in southeastern New Mexico. The Lake Arthur Police Department placed Pressburg on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.