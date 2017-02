ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says officers are responding to a fatal two vehicle crash near Central and Juan Tabo.

Police say one person was killed and two others were injured. Police have not released details about what might have caused the crash.

APD says the intersection at Morris Street and Ventura Place in northeast Albuquerque is currently closed to all traffic.

No further information is available.