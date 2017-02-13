Police: Female victim shot unintentionally during officer-involved shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say a female victim was unintentionally shot in the leg during an officer-involved shooting last Friday.

Lee Brandenburg

The Albuquerque Police Department says one of its officers opened fire to stop an attempted carjacking. The armed suspect was hit and wounded, and so was the woman he was carjacking.

The suspect, 41-year-old Lee Brandenburg, and his female victim were each shot in the leg. On Monday, police confirmed both Brandenburg and the female victim were struck by APD as officers attempted to stop the violent carjacking.

Police say officers were trying to arrest Brandenburg who had a burglary warrant and misdemeanor traffic warrants, but he ran.

Officers caught up with the suspect in the parking lot of the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department near San Antonio and I-25. APD says officers then witnessed Brandenburg try to carjack a woman at gunpoint.

Police say no one suffered any life-threatening injuries. At a news conference Monday, police say Brandenburg is still in the hospital.

Police say Brandenburg has a history of property and violent crimes.

