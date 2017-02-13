Passenger suing drunk driver after deadly crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The passenger in a drunk driving crash that killed three people in Albuquerque, has filed a lawsuit against the driver.

Jacob Jaramillo ran a red light on the Big-I frontage road in 2015, slamming into 20-year-old Gracie Sinfield and brothers 23-year-old Sergio Mendez-Aguire and 27-year-old Roberto Mendez. All three were killed.

Jaramillo is serving a 16-year prison sentence for the deadly crash.

Now, his passenger, 17-year-old Adrian Montelongo is suing him. He alleges that Jaramillo “breached his duties” by “negligently and recklessly” crashing into the victims.

Montelongo also alleges that Jaramillo’s failure to comply with the law caused his injuries and damages.