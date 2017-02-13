New furniture donated to Albuquerque elementary school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque elementary school received an early Valentine’s Day gift from Albuquerque firefighters.

Conn’s Homeplus partnered up with the Albuquerque Fire Department to donate furniture to Alvarado Elementary School.

The school has been in need of more tables and chairs for their classrooms. The students returned the favor, thanking Albuquerque firefighters for their service with handmade cards. They also got the chance to learn about fire safety.

“It’s always an honor to teach kids about fire safety and then to have Conn’s to donate the furniture…It was just a bonus for the school,” said Melissa Romero, Albuquerque Fire Department spokesperson.

In 2016, Conn’s donated 1,000 books to the school.

