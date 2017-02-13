Monday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Rain, snow showers expected to continue Monday

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. Rain, snow & wintry mix showers will continue to push north-northeast Monday. Be sure to give yourself extra time for the morning commute. Temperatures warming to the 30s, 40s and 50s late day will cause snow levels to rise this afternoon (+7500ft) expect on and off showers Monday.

2. Many of you in the metro are waking up to wet, slushy roads Monday morning. But as you head further east on I-40, you could run into snow still on the roads. That’s led to schools in Estancia, Moriarty and Mountainair being delayed two hours.

3. President Trump dealing with more turmoil. CBS News has learned National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s job is in jeopardy after he reportedly misled senior administration officials about his discussion of sanctions with a Russian envoy before Trump took office. The president didn’t comment directly.

4. Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction resumes along Central Monday. Delays are expected at Rio Grande and Central as concrete is set to be poured in that intersection this week. Here’s some good news, construction will come to a halt every weekend and at night. The city’s ART spokesperson says the budget won’t’ cover extra crews to stagger shifts to cover weekends also businesses requested construction to stop.

5. Several young local entrepreneurs have some help when it comes to starting their own business, it’s called Teen Startup and it kicked off Friday night. Kids got together from schools all across the city, and pitched their ideas. They then get judged by people in the community who’ve started their own businesses who then become mentors.

