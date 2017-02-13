Metro roads wet but clear despite overnight snow

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Much of the metro is waking up to snow Monday morning. Most of you will be waking up to snow on your car or in your yard.

As for road conditions, you will want to give yourself some extra time.

At Tramway and Indian School, roads are mostly wet with a little bit of slush covering them. There’s a lot of water on the road but the good news is it’s not cold enough yet to cause icy conditions.

Further east, on I-40 there is more snow and ice on the way. There are already delays for Estancia Municipal Schools, Moriarty and Edgewood Schools and Mountainair Public Schools.

In northwest Albuquerque, snow has not really stuck to the streets, just trees and grassy areas. It seems temperatures are warm enough that it’s not freezing to the road at this point.

Streets were wet along I-40 in both directions from Unser all the way into Rio Grande. Bridges over the interstate were salted in anticipation of Monday morning’s conditions.

From I-40 north along Coors in the conditions remained just wet, but all roads accessible.

Everything is still passable north of Montano and in the area of Paseo it is also just wet at this point.