The storm system that has brought widespread rain and snow to New Mexico will slide across the state tonight. As the storm moves through widespread rain and snow over central areas will help to make things tricky travel wise in Albuquerque. The city could pick up 1 to 3 inches of snow before things taper off by morning. Scattered showers will be possible across the southeast on Tuesday with clearing skies statewide by Wednesday and Thursday. There’s another storm on the horizon for Saturday.
Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast x
