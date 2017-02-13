Lobo Women’s Basketball loses another player to injury

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo Women’s Basketball team is currently riding a two game winning streak, and after solid performance against Air Force last Wednesday things were looking good. UNM stand out freshman Mykiel Burleson did leave the game with an injury, but it didn’t seem that serious. Coach Bradbury did release on Monday at his weekly press conference though, that Burleson is out for the year with a torn ACL.

“It was a little bit of a shock just because nobody, doctors, trainers, that’s what it was. You know until we saw the MRI’s, so now we have lost two of our top four. Yeah it hurts, but whatever nobody cares, nobody feels sorry for you so we will go play with the ones we got,” said Head Coach Mike Bradbury.

The injury bug has got a hold of this Lobo Women’s team as they are now down three top players due to injury. This one comes just over a week after Jaisa Nunn tore her ACL. Bradbury said that Laneah Bryan will fill that spot that Burleson has now left open due to that injury, and that he will most likely only play seven girls for the rest of the season.

This Lobo team is performing well to this point now 9-4 in conference play, pretty good when looking at this how this team finished at 9-9 overall in conference play last season.

The Lobos will take on Boise State at their place on Wednesday and that game will tip off at 7 p.m.