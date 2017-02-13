Lobo Women’s Basketball loses another player to injury

200x200-jared-chester By Published:
lobo-women-bball

 

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo Women’s Basketball team is currently riding a two game winning streak, and after solid performance against Air Force last Wednesday things were looking good. UNM stand out freshman Mykiel Burleson did leave the game with an injury, but it didn’t seem that serious. Coach Bradbury did release on Monday at his weekly press conference though, that Burleson is out for the year with a torn ACL.

“It was a little bit of a shock just because nobody, doctors, trainers, that’s what it was. You know until we saw the MRI’s, so now we have lost two of our top four. Yeah it hurts, but whatever nobody cares, nobody feels sorry for you so we will go play with the ones we got,” said Head Coach Mike Bradbury.

The injury bug has got a hold of this Lobo Women’s team as they are now down three top players due to injury. This one comes just over a week after Jaisa Nunn tore her ACL. Bradbury said that Laneah Bryan will fill that spot that Burleson has now left open due to that injury, and that he will most likely only play seven girls for the rest of the season.

This Lobo team is performing well to this point now 9-4 in conference play, pretty good when looking at this how this team finished at 9-9 overall in conference play last season.

The Lobos will take on Boise State at their place on Wednesday and that game will tip off at 7 p.m.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s