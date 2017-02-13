Lobo Men’s Basketball Looks to get back edge at home down the stretch

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Men’s Basketball is currently 8-5 in conference play with only five games remaining on their regular season schedule. A regular season conference title is still not out of the question, with all of the teams in the top four right with each other in wins and losses.

The Lobos will be tested on Tuesday night against conference leading Boise State. The Lobos defeated the Broncos earlier in the season, but that was with “Mr. Consistent” Tim Williams. Tim is still out for that four week period and still hasn’t been cleared by doctors to do any physical activity. This Lobo team has adjusted well “on the fly” as Coach Craig Neal would say, playing with four guards and getting good scoring production out of this new scheme.

It is no secret that this season the Lobos have not fared as well at home as they have in the past. In the conference season the Lobos are 5-2 on the road and 3-3 at home. Coach Neal addressed this at Monday’s weekly press conference and attributes this to a lot of things. He pointed out that certain changes have occurred in his program, most he could not comment on, but he did say his team is not staying in hotels at home like they did in years past. He also believes that the late tip off times are affecting his team negatively.

“We are not getting $500,000 to change the time of our game like football does, which is great for our football program because they did a heck of a job, but we are not getting that income base back into the basketball program for attendance that is missed because of the time of the game,” said Head Coach Craig Neal.

The less than average fan turnout was also brought up to Coach Neal on Monday. He went on to point out that this is a problem across the country, and that late tip times, ticket prices and even his team’s lackluster plays at some points of the season could be a factor. He mentioned the game against UNLV and San Jose State being games where the fans did not enjoy his team’s brand of basketball.

“I can see where people wouldn’t be happy with the way we have played, but I think there are some games where we played at a high high level. I think we have won some exciting games, but for some reason this group just has an edge when they play on the road, and we have to get the edge back here,” said Neal.

The Lobos will host Boise State on Tuesday at 8 p.m. at Wise Pies Arena AKA The Pit.