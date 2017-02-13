Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: Rain, snow & wintry mix showers will continue to push north-northeast this morning – be sure to give yourself extra time for the morning commute. Temperatures warming to the 30s, 40s and 50s late day will cause snow levels to rise this afternoon (+7500ft) – expect on and off showers (rain in the lower elevations / snow in the higher terrain). Winds will be light – 5-15mph. Overnight, showers will turn back into a wintry mix.

TUESDAY: Rain/snow showers will continue through the first half of the day before clearing this afternoon as the storm kicks out. Afternoon temperautres will warm just slightly (more 30s, 40s and 50s) – but still fall short of average.

MIDWEEK: High pressure nudges in bringing drier and warmer weather. Afternoon temperatures closer to seasonal averages.