Jury to hear arguments over Las Conchas Fire damages

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A jury is scheduled to hear arguments over how much money in damages two New Mexico pueblos will receive from the Las Conchas Fire. The fire was caused when a tree fell onto power lines back in 2011.

In 2015, the Jemez Electric Co-op and Tri State Generation were sued for damages. A certified arborist says the co-op did not properly train inspectors.

The fire destroyed dozens of homes on the Jemez and Cochiti Pueblos. The flooding that followed was even more destructive.

Now, a jury will begin hearing arguments Monday over how much money should be awarded for the damages.

No word on how much the pueblos are seeking.