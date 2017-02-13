John’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

Scattered rain and snow will continue across the state through the afternoon. Showers will diminish across the west first this evening and across central sections tonight. The southeast will hold on to showers into Tuesday morning. Skies will clear west to east throughout the day on Tuesday.

The middle and latter part of the workweek will be quieter with more sunshine and warming temperatures. Another storm will impact the state this weekend. Expect more mountain snow and valley rain showers into early next week.