In The Kitchen: Heart Healthy Eating For Go Red For Women

Registered Dietician, Ashley Dunworth from Lovelace Heath System, joined New Mexico Living to make a heart healthy salad and to invite us to the Go Red For Women Luncheon on February 22 at the Hotel Albuquerque.
Ingredients:
- 2 small tomatoes (diced)
- 1 clove fresh, minced garlic
- 1 green onion (chopped, green part only)
- 8 oz. canned, low-sodium white beans (such as Cannellini beans), drained, rinsed
- 2 Tbsp. fresh basil (chopped)
- 1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
- 2 tsp. extra virgin olive oil
- 1/8 tsp. black pepper (to taste)
- 1/4 cup low-moisture, part-skim, shredded mozzarella
- 4 cups mixed greens or arugula
Prep all vegetables.
Combine all ingredients except salad greens and marinate 5-10 minutes.
Toss with salad greens. Serve chilled.
Brought to you by: New Mexico Living