In The Kitchen: Heart Healthy Eating For Go Red For Women

Registered Dietician, Ashley Dunworth from Lovelace Heath System, joined New Mexico Living to make a heart healthy salad and to invite us to the Go Red For Women Luncheon on February 22 at the Hotel Albuquerque.

Ingredients:

2 small tomatoes (diced)

1 clove fresh, minced garlic

1 green onion (chopped, green part only)

8 oz. canned, low-sodium white beans (such as Cannellini beans), drained, rinsed

2 Tbsp. fresh basil (chopped)

1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar

2 tsp. extra virgin olive oil

1/8 tsp. black pepper (to taste)

1/4 cup low-moisture, part-skim, shredded mozzarella

4 cups mixed greens or arugula

Prep all vegetables.

Combine all ingredients except salad greens and marinate 5-10 minutes.

Toss with salad greens. Serve chilled.

