In The Kitchen: Heart Healthy Eating For Go Red For Women

Registered Dietician, Ashley Dunworth from Lovelace Heath System, joined New Mexico Living to make a heart healthy salad and to invite us to the Go Red For Women Luncheon on February 22 at the Hotel Albuquerque.

Ingredients:

  • 2 small tomatoes (diced)
  • 1 clove fresh, minced garlic
  • 1 green onion (chopped, green part only)
  • 8 oz. canned, low-sodium white beans (such as Cannellini beans), drained, rinsed
  • 2 Tbsp. fresh basil (chopped)
  • 1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
  • 2 tsp. extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/8 tsp. black pepper (to taste)
  • 1/4 cup low-moisture, part-skim, shredded mozzarella
  • 4 cups mixed greens or arugula

Prep all vegetables.

Combine all ingredients except salad greens and marinate 5-10 minutes.

Toss with salad greens. Serve chilled.

