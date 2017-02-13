Germaine de Randamie hinting at rematch with Holly Holm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is no secret that fans did not agree with the unanimous decision win that Germaine de Randamie had over Holly Holm for the inaugural UFC Women’s Featherweight Title. It was a record setting attendance in Brooklyn for UFC 208, and the fans booed after de Randamie had her hand raised over Holm at the end of the fight.

There has been a major outcry on the internet calling out de Randime, saying that Holm deserved the win, and went as far as saying that de Randamie is a cheater. With this onslaught of criticism, according to Yahoo Sports, Germaine went to Facebook and has offered a rematch with Holm.

The rematch is not yet determined, but KRQE Sports Director Van Tate did speak with Holly Holm’s long time promoter Lenny Fresquez on Monday. He said that they are hoping for a world title fight for her next bout.

