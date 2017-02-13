For Your Information: Making More Money With YouTube

Social media expert and author, Tony Richie joined New Mexico Living to explain the dos and don’ts of making money on YouTube.

The three mistakes people make when they get started are, thinking they need expensive and heavy equipment, next, thinking that they can’t do it, and last, not setting up your YouTube channel and videos correctly.

Tony’s suggestions for getting started are, start with your smartphone, create a simple content strategy and upload your videos on a schedule, and make your topic something you already know.

For more information you can get his book, ‘Tube Cash’ online.

