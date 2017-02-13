For Your Health: Hands Only CPR

Teri Archibeque, Executive Director from The American Heart Association joined New Mexico Living to explain the importance and procedure of the life-saving Hands Only CPR.

In an emergency there are two things to do, first call 911 and second is Hands Only CPR. When administering the Hands Only CPR you need to be perpendicular to the person having an episode, grasp one hand on top of the other and use the heel of your palm in the center of the chest to pump against the chest. This helps the heat pump until emergency crews arrive.

There will be a Hands Only CPR demo at Go Red For Women Luncheon happening February 22 at the Hotel Albuquerque.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living