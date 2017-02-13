Election, Women’s March prompt women of color to seek office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Weeks after the election of Donald Trump, some minority women are turning their fears into action by joining hundreds, possibly thousands of women of color, who are actively considering a run for office.

Across the country, women are gathering signatures, attending workshops, and signing up for fundraising and public speaking classes with their eyes on campaigns for school board seats, city councils, state offices, and even Congress.

Nonprofit groups that encourage women to seek office are reporting skyrocketing interest, noting jumps in workshop and webinar attendance.

VoteRunLead director Erin Vilardi says group-sponsored webinars like “From Protester to Politician” typically get 50 to 100 participants. Since November, the webinars are attracting more than 1,000 participants each time, and about half are women of color.