Edgewood man arrested after selling stolen truck parts on Facebook

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – Police in one small New Mexico town dealt with two separate stolen truck cases in one day, and it’s all thanks to social media. One crime has been solved, but the other crime has not been solved.

Emilio Gonzales was arrested on Friday. Authorities say he posted a Facebook ad asking if anyone would be interested in parts to a Ford F-250 truck.

Tips came in thanks to social media shares. Authorities learned the truck was stolen out of Albuquerque.

“It was criminal activity on Facebook, and locally one of our concerned citizens reached out to Torrance County, gave the information to Torrance County, they ran with the ball,” said Ronald Crow, Police Chief for the Edgewood Police Department.

Gonzales posted the ad on his own Facebook account with his real name and pictures.

“It made the case a little easier for us,” he said.

When police showed up to his residence, Gonzales denied knowing the truck was stolen.

“I wouldn’t have that truck parked there if I knew it was a stolen vehicle. I’m not that dumb,” he said.

Gonzales said someone had dropped the truck off a week prior so he could work on it, but Gonzales said he never got paid, so he was trying to sell the parts.

“I was going to try to put a mechanic’s lien. Try to make my money anyway,” he said.

Also on Friday, Edgewood police released lapel video of two suspects in a stolen Ford F-350 truck who drove off, ditched the truck and fled across I-40.

A citizen spotted the stolen truck after seeing it reported stolen on a Facebook group.

They are still at large, and now Edgewood police are hoping exposure on social media can lead to their capture.