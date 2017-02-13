City of Albuquerque reaches settlement in student arrest lawsuit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was 2008 when a 13-year-old boy was arrested at Grant Middle School in Albuquerque.

“To be put in handcuffs and actually taken to a detention center is just crazy and counterproductive to education,” said the former student’s attorney, Joe Kennedy.

According to a lawsuit filed five years after the boy’s arrest, an Albuquerque Public Schools Resource Officer tightly handcuffed the middle school student with zip ties, then took him to juvenile jail.

The lawsuit goes on to say it’s because he forgot he had in-school suspension that day and reported to his regular class instead.

“It stuck with him and reminded him of how difficult it was for him to get through school,” said Kennedy.

The lawsuit also states the boy had severe ADHD, which was the factor in the student’s forgetfulness.

“Basically a senseless act of police, police activity,” said Kennedy.

On Monday, almost a decade after the arrest and three years after the lawsuit was filed, the city of Albuquerque reached a settlement with that former student.

“It’s a good ending,” said Kennedy.

KRQE News 13 asked the city how much it settled for. The city said since the settlement is not finalized just yet, they don’t have the amount to publicize.

The former student’s attorney called the number fair.

“Yeah it was a good day,” said Kennedy. “They resolved something with my client that has been with him for a while.”