Bill would outlaw trapping on public lands

madeline-schmitt By Published: Updated:
nm-wildlife-traps

 

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Trapping has long been a controversial topic in New Mexico, and now one lawmaker wants to outlaw the trapping of animals on public lands.

The bill comes from Democrat Senator Pete Campos of Las Vegas. He isn’t a self proclaimed animal activist. For him, he says, the bill addresses a combination of issues.

His idea is to outlaw both trapping and poisoning animals on all of New Mexico’s more than 13 million acres of public lands.

If passed, it would be a misdemeanor crime.

Campos says his bill seeks to bring together and satisfy several interest groups.

“It’s about animals, public safety. It’s about tourism, it’s about ensuring the public is safe,” he says. “At the same time, it also means that we want to protect the area ranchers here in New Mexico.”

One of the groups supporting the bill is TrapFree New Mexico — a group that calls trapping cruel and under-regulated.

A national group called Sportmen’s Alliance has spoken out against the bill, though, arguing that it would “make effective wildlife control nearly impossible,” and that trapping “protects livestock.”

But Campos’ bill does come with a few exceptions, like if the trapping is done for scientific research or if the trapping or poisoning is needed to control a certain population of animal, like beavers, prairie dogs or rats.

Trapping is already illegal on public lands around trails, roads and campsites.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s