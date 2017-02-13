Bill to allow liquor at salons, barber shops tabled in committee

By Published: Updated:
salon-booze-bill

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s some bad news for those looking to sip on beer at the barber shop or drink wine at a nail salon.

Democrat Sen. John Sapien of Corrales was hoping to pass a bill that would let nail salons, spas, barber shops and hair salons serve beer and wine, but the bill was tabled in a committee Monday morning.

It was an idea that a salon owner near the University of New Mexico said he would support.

I believe here at Bilasita we would be for it. We believe it would be an extension of relaxation and having a good time, within reason,” Antonio Carrillo, owner of Bilasita, said.

It’s unclear why the bill was tabled. KRQE News 13 reached out to Sen. Sapien for comment, to see if he would try it again next year, but he declined an interview.

Several states have similar laws. California recently passed a law that allows a complimentary glass of wine or beer at salons and spas.

 

 

