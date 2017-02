LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Belen basketball coach and teacher was arrested Sunday for criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Officials say 34-year-old Patrick Mondragon is accused of having criminal sexual contact with a 17-year-old.

Mondragon was booked into the Valencia County Detention Center on a $15,000 cash or surety bond. He has since bonded out of jail.

