Beautiful You: Valentine’s Day Gifts From Freya’s Lair

Freya’s Lair is the place to go for the latest and greatest in beauty, and now is the place to go, to aid in getting rid of aches and pains. Owner, Olga Lucero explained the process behind her new Eclipse PRP treatment. After withdrawing a small amount of your own blood, it is placed in a centrifuge to separate the stem cells from the blood and then they are injected into the affected area to treat it. This treatment can be used on sore body parts, to stimulate hair growth and make your skin younger looking.

Freya’s is offering a number of specials for Valentine’s Day and gift certificates are available as well. It all starts with a consultation at her Albuquerque or Las Cruces locations.

For more information call (505) 503-7381or visit her online.

