ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for help identifying a little girl found wandering alone near the Albuquerque zoo.

Albuquerque police say the girl was found around 4:00 p.m. near the intersection of Stover and Eighth Street. Police say the girl is about 3 years old.

Anyone with information about the girl is asked to call 242-COPS.