Albuquerque man stabbed after fight breaks out at bus stop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Security video from a city bus shows a melee at the station that ended with a man getting stabbed.

Police said two men were victims of a violent attack at the Rapid Ride Bay at the Uptown bus station near Coronado last Monday. Shortly after they were told they were not allowed on the bus, a fight broke out.

“Two other males approach them. Some types of words were exchanged, and the one male sucker-punches the one guy,” said Albuquerque Police Officer Simon Drobik. “You can see him hit hard, knocks him out, he goes backwards. That actually is a violent felony attack.”

Immediately after that hit, another fight broke out right next to the bus. The bus driver quickly shut his doors and called for help.

Police said the two men who started the fight then went after the victim’s friend. That goes on for a few more minutes before the two attackers walked away. However, police said it didn’t stop there. The video shows one of the victims following the two men down the street.

“One individual who was involved in the fight, he actually approaches them offsite from the Uptown Center, walks over the Macaroni Grill, has some more words, at that point, either one of those two offenders stabs him,” said Officer Drobik.

The victim is now in critical condition and his attackers are still on the loose.

Last month, there was also a stabbing on an ABQ Ride bus.

ABQ Ride said it’s requesting 10 additional security guards to help patrol on the buses and at the stations around the city.