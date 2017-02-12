Windy conditions cause damage across Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wind speeds reached up to 50 miles-per-hour Sunday, and it caused some major damage to people’s properties across town.

A resident in the Northeast Heights told KRQE News 13 when he woke up at around 7 a.m., he noticed only half of his house had electricity.

About an hour later, he lost all the power in his house. It wasn’t until he looked outside did he realize what happened.

“I looked out the window and I saw the tree had knocked down a power line and the cable line,” said Orlando Vigil.

Downed power lines also kept firefighters busy Sunday. A house fire broke out at round 7:30 a.m. at a home near San Pedro and Comanche. No one was injured in that incident.

As for what you can expect for Monday morning, the wind won’t be an issue, but you can expect a combination of rain and snow.

Widespread power outages across town were also caused by the wind today. PNM said they received several hundred reports of no power. Their crews spent the day investigating around Albuquerque.