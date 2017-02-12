Strong winds tear through Albuquerque Sunday morning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dangerous winds tore through Albuquerque Sunday morning, destroying trees and yanking down power lines.

It was a wake up call for Leo Atreides.

“We started hearing the wind this morning picking up and then all of the sudden a big crash next thing you know we came out here and found this,” Atreides said.

Luckily, no one was hurt when gusts knocked down a massive tree at his home near Louisianan and Constitution.

But, it did cause slight damage to the car and motorcycle as well as the fence to the home next door.

“Luckily, there weren’t too many cars here because normally we have a few more here than we do right now,” Atreides said.

On San Pedro, the Albuquerque Fire Department said downed power lines sparked a fire at a shed behind a home, which spread to the house causing damage.

Nearly 400 homes were without power.

Albuquerque Police responded to Candalaria and San Mateo when a Church’s Chicken lost part of its sign and landed in the road.

ART construction took a hit near Old Town, the wind toppled large construction signs and knocked down dozens of traffic cones.

Neighborhood basketball hoops were out of commission. Homes left battered.

“Tried to come for a walk and a day at the park but it’s a little windy to do that,” Sarah Young said, adding it was a drastic change from Saturday’s nice temps.

“It was a perfect day at the park, not so much today,” she added.

The city warned people about going outside and issued a health alert for those with respiratory issues, kids and seniors.

APD says they also stayed busy responding to false alarm calls at homes activate by the strong winds.

ART officials say they will have crews out cleaning up as long as the winds continue to take down signage.