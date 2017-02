ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Albuquerque Police have set up a perimeter to search for an armed subject in the northeast heights.

The perimeter is set in the area of Wyoming and Spain near the Spain Garden Apartments.

Police say residents in the Spain Garden Apartments should shelter in place until notified otherwise.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Information is very limited at this time.

KRQE will provide updates as details are made available.