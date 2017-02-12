Pair behind bars accused of leading police on chase in stolen truck

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– An Albuquerque couple on an alleged crime spree is behind bars.

According to court documents, APD tried to pull over a pickup with 24-year-old Gilbert Martinez-Madrano and 23-year-old Valerie Pinon-Gamboa inside, but the two kept going.

A police helicopter tracked it until deputies say the two got out and took off running.

Police say an off-duty deputy stopped Gamboa and found a bag of stolen mail, credit cards and tax information.

Saturday prosecutors argued for a high bond and judge agreed, setting Gamboa’s bond at $5,000 cash only.

Her alleged accomplice, Martinez-Madrano, was finally brought down with a taser.

He told deputies he bought the truck for 100 bucks that day.

The two are charged with receiving stolen property.