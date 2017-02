ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Michelle “The Karate Hottie” Waterson is back and fighting Rose Namajunas on April 14 n UFC on Fox 24. Michelle is back after winning her second UFC fight in December by submission over Paige Van Zant.

Waterson holds a 14-4 career MMA record as she takes on former Invicta Champion Namajunas, who holds a 5-3 career MMA Record.

Stick with KRQE Sports for all the latest on Michelle Waterson as that fight nears.