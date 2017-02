ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– A man was taken into custody after a SWAT standoff in southwest Albuquerque.

APD says officers spotted 34-year-old Anthony West getting into a stolen car near Central and Old Coors.

When officers tried to confront West, they say he ran into a house and barricaded himself inside with acquaintances who lived there.

Officers were eventually able to coax him out and take him into custody without incident.

West is charged with receiving and transferring a stolen vehicle.