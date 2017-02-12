Los Alamos National Lab scores low in safety steps inspection

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos National Lab has received a failing grade in safety for the steps it takes to prevent accidents in developing nuclear weapons.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, an independent federal advisory board found numerous safety infractions during an annual inspection.

However, almost all of the infractions were rated as “low-level” and most were self-reported by the staff.

A LANL spokesperson said the facility has already taken steps to address the shortcomings, in part by improving procedures and beefing up training and staffing.