Lobos have solid showing at Don Kirby Invite

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a tough field at The Albuquerque Convention Center, with the NCAA’s best and future Olympians in attendance. For The Lobos, this meet was big in looking to qualify for next month’s NCAA Championships in College Station, Texas.

In the Men’s Mile, Josh Kerr most likely secured a bid to the NCAA Championships next month. He ran a time adjusted due to altitude, 3:59.07 leading the pack on Saturday. Kerr was also a part of the record breaking 4×400 men’s relay. The Lobos ran 3:11.66 which snapped a 34-year-old program record.

On the women’s side, University of New Mexico Senior Sophie Connor also cruised to a win in the mile. She had an adjusted time of 4:37.84 which blew out the rest of the competition on Saturday. Connor has already had a faster time this season, but Connor showed consistency as she looks forward to the NCAA Championships. Connor also now owns five of the top 10 mile times in program history.