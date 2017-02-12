Hot air balloon enthusiasts make most of rally despite windy conditions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Winds put a halt to Saturday’s balloon rally, but that didn’t stop event goers from enjoying themselves.

The Friends and Lovers Balloon Rally is one of the largest rallies in the country, aside from Balloon Fiesta. Event creators say it’s really all about appreciating balloon crews and letting the community get to know the pilots.

Saturday was day two of the 43rd annual rally, and even though the balloons didn’t go up, rally goers say the rest of the event was a success.

The event included an award’s brunch where pilots and crew members received prizes for their hard work and dedication.