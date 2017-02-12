Holly Holm loses in title fight by unanimous, unpopular decision

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It wasn’t the most effective fight for Holly Holm, a slow start and a sharp de Randamie led to Holly having her back on the wall yet again. Holm would pick up the pace in the middle rounds and almost knockout Germaine with a vicious question mark head kick, but in the end the judges would see it in de Randamie’s favor. It was an unpopular decision, as the fans booed, but all three judges scored it in de Randamie’s favor.

This is a tough blow to Holly Holm, now her third loss in a row and in her MMA Career. What also makes the outcome of this fight leave a salty taste in tour mouth, is that de Randamie had two punches connect with Holm after the final horn had been blown.

The first instance happened after the second horn blew, and Randamie almost knocked out Holm with not the first punch after the round was over, but thesecond very hard right that caught an unsuspecting Holly.

It occurred again after the next round, and yet no point was taken away from Randamie. Holm did not connect with as many strikes as Randamie did, and she was unsuccessful in every take down attempt, but she did seem to control the pace for the final two rounds.

This loss brings Holly’s MMA Record to 10-3, and makes Germaine de Randamie the first ever Women’s UFC Featherweight Champion.