Holly Holm loses chance at UFC history in controversial fight

ALBUQUERQUE(KRQE)-Germaine de Randamie is the first ever UFC Featherweight champion under a cloud. She was awarded a unanimous decision win over former UFC Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm. As soon as the decision was announced fight fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure in the decision. The fight was marred by an official in the octagon who simply did not do his job effectively. Twice de Randamie threw punches after the bell. One punch was a solid shot that rocked Holm. Remember, it was after the bell. Official Todd Anderson only gave a warning and never took a point away. Holm was asked about the punches after the fight. Holm believes de Randamie should have had a point taken away. Holm also believes the late punches were intentional. UFC President Dana White said on UFC’s post fight show, “I feel like the ref from New York shouldn’t be reffing a main event fight. They don’t have enough experience.” It was the first card for UFC in New York. The ref was assigned by the New York Athletic Commission.

