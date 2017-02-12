Hidden History: Whitney Plantation



Wallace La. (NEXSTAR) – When the master rang this bell, it meant an ever-present knowledge that someone is in control of your schedule and that you had to answer to someone for almost every minute of your life.

More than 200 years ago, hundreds of men, women and children called the Whitney Plantation in Wallace, Louisiana home. But home for them didn’t mean happiness or freedom.

Joy Banner, Director of Marketing, Whitney Plantation says, “I would imagine or suspect that their thoughts were of the long day ahead. We know that they longed for freedom, they sustained each other through their families, through their relationships, through each other.”

Betty Thomas-Ledet, a Baton Rouge resident, recalls vividly what she believes life was like on the grounds day in and day out. “Slavery impacted black [people] mentally, physically, financially, and spiritually and all of that plays over into today, those particular things that happened to them.”

Walking the plantation, one will get a feel for the horrible daily lives that slaves experienced, through restored living quarters, memorial artwork and personal account narratives.

On these walls, are the names of one hundred and twenty thousand enslaved Louisianaians. The wall tells the stories of pain and suffering the stories of perseverance. Stories that weren’t being told stories about the brutality, about being bull whipped for protecting your children wanting to eat a biscuit.

Louisiana had one of the largest slave auctions in the United States. Once the slaves were bought, hey were sent here to the Whitney Plantation, many refusing to conform to their new way of life going as far as self-destructing.

“Some were active, turned out to be violent rebellions, but there were other things that they did in order to resist, and some of that – even the act of committing suicide, which is something that is never talked about, a horrendous fact that’s never talked about in slavery,” says Banner.

Slave labor, toiling the land, working from sun up to sun down, but still having hope that one day, they could be seen as a people they knew they were.

“These were Americans, just like we are Americans today, they were humans, they wanted the same things that you want, wanted, that freedom,” says Banner.

While we can’t change what happened, some through Whitney Plantation can at least educate people by sharing real stories during a dark time in History.