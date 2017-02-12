Chris’ Sunday Forecast

Winter is making its comeback known today with extreme wind, colder temperatures followed by rain and snow developing later tonight across the state! Wind gusts could reach 60+ mph later this morning and into the early evening. The strongest winds will be near the Tijeras canyon. These canyon winds will be thanks to a cold front that will be ushering in more seasonable temperatures to close out the weekend. Afternoon highs will be 20°-40° colder on Sunday compared to the past couple of afternoons! So you will need the jackets and even the rain/snow gear to begin the week!

The wind will last into Sunday evening before a storm system moves into New Mexico from the west and southwest tonight. This storm system will bring increasing rain and snow across central and southern New Mexico by late tonight into early Monday morning. Tomorrow will be the day most of the state sees snow and this snow could cause travel trouble across much of New Mexico for Monday morning and even for the drive home from work on Monday evening.

The heaviest snow will be in the mountains with the best chance for the highest snow totals in the Gila and the Sacramento Mountains. These areas are under Winter Storm Warnings from Sunday into early Tuesday for snow totals of 8-15″ above 7,500 feet. The Sandia and Manzano Mountains could see 10-20″ above 7,500 feet with 6-14″ across the western high terrain. The Northern Mountains of New Mexico will pick up 8-16″ of snow above 9,500 feet with slightly less totals in the Jemez Mountains. The Eastern Plains of New Mexico could see 5-10″ of snow from tonight into early Tuesday morning with southeast New Mexico picking up 3-7″ of snow. The San Juans of southern Colorado are under Winter Weather Advisories 6-12″ above 8,500 feet.

Albuquerque has a shot of snow tomorrow and the metro could see 1-3″ of snow while Santa Fe will have the shot to pick up 4-8″. These snow amounts will likely cause for school cancellations and delays so stay with KRQE News 13 for more updates today and tomorrow.

Once the storm system moves out on Tuesday afternoon, the weather will quiet down for the middle and latter portion of the week. Temperatures then start to warm back up to near average or even warmer than normal once again by week’s end. Stay with KRQE News 13 for more winter weather updates!